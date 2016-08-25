Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Excited about kindergarten

Excited about kindergarten

Yasmine Davila gives kindergarten teacher Christa Harrison a big hug during the Meet the Teacher event at Mount Vernon Elementary School on Thursday, ...

Christie Lynn Roycroft, age 30 of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after entering a guilty plea to the charge of ...

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce honored the home of Jean Piefer on FM 900 West as the Rural Beauty Spot for the month of August.

Tara Richard was crowned Little Miss Mount Vernon at the 48th annual Miss Mount Vernon Pageant on Friday, August 12 in the school auditorium.

Braylea Brown was crowned Tiny Miss Mount Vernon a...

Presley McCormick was crowned Petite Miss Mount Ve...

Kamryn Mears was crowned Young Miss Mount Vernon a...

Madisen Hatch tips the ball toward the net for the...

Madyson Caldwell was crowned Junior Miss Mount Ver...

Commissioners approve a variety of paperwork at meeting

It was a busy paperwork day for members of the Franklin County Commissioners Cou...

Christie Lynn Roycroft, age 30 of Mount Vernon, was sentenced to life without th...

Rodeo and parade set Labor Day Weekend

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse will be hosts for the annual Labo...

Tara Richard was crowned Little Miss Mount Vernon at the 48th annual Miss Mount ...

Nine new faces join Winfield ISD

Nine new faces greeted students as they returned to class at Winfield ISD this w...

Mount Vernon ISD will no longer stock over the counter meds

New this year, Mount Vernon ISD will no longer stock over the counter medication...

Three gates, one ticket booth at Don Meredith Stadium

With the completion of the new Tiger gym and fieldhouse, access to Don Meredith ...

JV volleyball teams split games with New Boston

The JV White volleyball team defeated New Boston, but the JV Purple volleyball t...

Soccer try-outs Tuesday, Thursday

Try-outs for the Franklin County Soccer Association will be Tuesday, August 23 a...

Sweetees are runners up at World Series

Sweetees are runners up at World Series

The Franklin County Sweetees all star softball team competed in the Championship...

Labor Day Rodeo to provide entertainment

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Labor Day Weekend Rodeo will be Saturday and...

Yasmine Davila gives kindergarten teacher Christa Harrison a big hug during the ...

Safety is stressed for drivers and pedestrians

Classes begin at area schools on Monday, August 22, and parents, drivers, and st...

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce honored the home of Jean Piefer on FM 90...

City approves ice skating rink on Scott Street

Approval was given by the Mount Vernon City Council in their regular August meet...

