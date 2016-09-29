Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lady Tigers start district with pair of victories

Lady Tigers start district with pair of victories

Alissa Hill reaches high to tap the ball over the net and above two Chisum players. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball team started district play ...

Herrera promoted to County Investigator

Leopoldo “Leo” Herrera has been promoted to County Investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Tigers dominate Grand Saline, 50-21

Tiger linebacker Cameron Woods (30) thwarted Grand Saline’s quarterback Trent Easley’s attempt to hurdle him on a running play.

Handicapable Rodeo a success

A sea of volunteers stand at the ready to help participants during the during the horse riding event at the 14th annual Handicapable Rodeo on Friday, ...

School district Backs the Blue

Staff and students from Mount Vernon ISD showed th...

Rural Yard of the Month

The home of the Michael and Melissa Dunavant famil...

Sumrow, Hedges are Rotary Students for September

Shalynn Sumrow and Zach Hedges were named the Rota...

Yard of the Month for September

The home of Kris White and Jessica Letot, center, ...

High school team first at Bob Sandlin

The Franklin County Bass Fishing Team hit the wate...

Fall clean-ups to begin

The Fall clean-up efforts are set to begin for the City of Mount Vernon this wee...

Patrick, Williams crowned 2016 queen, king

McKay Patrick and Brandon Williams were crowned the 2016 homecoming queen and ki...

Explore the treasures of the local library

The Friends of the Franklin County Library invite the community to a Family Fun ...

Hay Show Saturday, October 1

The annual Mount Vernon / Saltillo Young Farmer’s Hay Show will be at 6:30 p.m. ...

Class of ‘54 and ‘55 to meet

The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1954 and 1955 are planning a joint class...

Christmas festivities taking shape, sponsors needed

Christmas season festivities are taking shape with dates set for key events and ...

