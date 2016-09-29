Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri09302016
Last updateThu, 29 Sep 2016 5pm
Alissa Hill reaches high to tap the ball over the net and above two Chisum players. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger volleyball team started district play ...
Leopoldo “Leo” Herrera has been promoted to County Investigator with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Tiger linebacker Cameron Woods (30) thwarted Grand Saline’s quarterback Trent Easley’s attempt to hurdle him on a running play.
A sea of volunteers stand at the ready to help participants during the during the horse riding event at the 14th annual Handicapable Rodeo on Friday, ...
Staff and students from Mount Vernon ISD showed th...
The home of the Michael and Melissa Dunavant famil...
Shalynn Sumrow and Zach Hedges were named the Rota...
The home of Kris White and Jessica Letot, center, ...
The Franklin County Bass Fishing Team hit the wate...
Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones, center, along with several other officers, ...
Leopoldo “Leo” Herrera has been promoted to County Investigator with the Frankli...
The Fall clean-up efforts are set to begin for the City of Mount Vernon this wee...
A sea of volunteers stand at the ready to help participants during the during th...
Staff and students from Mount Vernon ISD showed their support for local law enfo...
McKay Patrick and Brandon Williams were crowned the 2016 homecoming queen and ki...
Alissa Hill reaches high to tap the ball over the net and above two Chisum playe...
Tiger linebacker Cameron Woods (30) thwarted Grand Saline’s quarterback Trent Ea...
The Friends of the Franklin County Library invite the community to a Family Fun ...
The annual Mount Vernon / Saltillo Young Farmer’s Hay Show will be at 6:30 p.m. ...
The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1954 and 1955 are planning a joint class...
The home of the Michael and Melissa Dunavant family, center, on Hwy. 37 just nor...
Christmas season festivities are taking shape with dates set for key events and ...