Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Rutledge family honored for 100 years of farm production

Agricuture Commissioner Sid Miller presents Joy and Max Rutledge with a certificate from the Family Land Heritage Program on the floor of the House of...

Early transition planned for ambulance, EMS services

Hopkins County Emergency Medical Services (HC-EMC) teams are ready to roll in Franklin County with the change over date moved up 11 days to noon on Tu...

Christmas with the Nelsons at Whatley Center

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will present Christmas with the Nelsons Monday, December 12 at 7:30 p....

Lady Tigers step up at Garland tourney

Madisen Hatch (15) fights for a rebound with a Paris Lady Wildcat during the Tuesday, November 29 game.

Neal, McQueen snag UPRA titles

Jocee Neal was recently crowned Miss UPRA 2017, an...

Tigers play at American Airlines Center

Bailey Floyd, center, is triple teamed by Quinlan ...

Miss Rodeo America 2017

Lisa Lageschaar was crowned Miss Rodeo America 201...

First National wins top prize at parade

First National Bank took first place and a $400 pr...

Franklin Follies soar across the stage

Lorri Agee, Greg Carr, Red Dog Barker, and Cade Ho...

Hopkins County Emergency Medical Services (HC-EMC) teams are ready to roll in Fr...

Lightning strikes two homes, three record highs recorded in November

Two homes in Franklin County were struck by lightning during thunderstorms in No...

Food baskets to be distributed next week

Christmas For All Food Baskets will be distributed to qualified applicants betwe...

Winter coat distribution set

The Winter Bundle drive has collected lots of coats and mittens over the past fo...

School earns Superior FIRST rating

Members of the Mount Vernon ISD (MVISD) school board learned that the district e...

Retirement reception to honor Newsom, Meeks

Mount Vernon ISD will honor Carolyn Newsome and Dickey Meeks during a retirement...

Lady Tigers step up at Garland tourney

Madisen Hatch (15) fights for a rebound with a Paris Lady Wildcat during the Tue...

Tigers play at American Airlines Center

Bailey Floyd, center, is triple teamed by Quinlan Ford players, but still manage...

Jingle Bell Jog Saturday

Tie a few bells to your shoe laces and make plans to join the fifth annual Jingl...

Christmas with the Nelsons at Whatley Center

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College ...

Jammin’ with Dylan Saturday

The Cultural Arts Center will be the location of a jam session with Dylan McNutt...

Christmas store open, Angel gifts due Monday, pick up next week

The fifth annual “Christmas Store” for Communities in Schools families is open t...

Rutledge family honored for 100 years of farm production

Agricuture Commissioner Sid Miller presents Joy and Max Rutledge with a certific...

Easterling to speak at Genealogy on Monday

Don Easterling will present a short program on World War II in Franklin County a...

