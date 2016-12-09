Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon12122016
Last updateFri, 09 Dec 2016 4pm
Agricuture Commissioner Sid Miller presents Joy and Max Rutledge with a certificate from the Family Land Heritage Program on the floor of the House of...
Hopkins County Emergency Medical Services (HC-EMC) teams are ready to roll in Franklin County with the change over date moved up 11 days to noon on Tu...
The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will present Christmas with the Nelsons Monday, December 12 at 7:30 p....
Madisen Hatch (15) fights for a rebound with a Paris Lady Wildcat during the Tuesday, November 29 game.
Jocee Neal was recently crowned Miss UPRA 2017, an...
Bailey Floyd, center, is triple teamed by Quinlan ...
Lisa Lageschaar was crowned Miss Rodeo America 201...
First National Bank took first place and a $400 pr...
Lorri Agee, Greg Carr, Red Dog Barker, and Cade Ho...
Two homes in Franklin County were struck by lightning during thunderstorms in No...
Christmas For All Food Baskets will be distributed to qualified applicants betwe...
The Winter Bundle drive has collected lots of coats and mittens over the past fo...
Members of the Mount Vernon ISD (MVISD) school board learned that the district e...
Mount Vernon ISD will honor Carolyn Newsome and Dickey Meeks during a retirement...
Madisen Hatch (15) fights for a rebound with a Paris Lady Wildcat during the Tue...
Bailey Floyd, center, is triple teamed by Quinlan Ford players, but still manage...
Tie a few bells to your shoe laces and make plans to join the fifth annual Jingl...
The Cultural Arts Center will be the location of a jam session with Dylan McNutt...
The fifth annual “Christmas Store” for Communities in Schools families is open t...
Don Easterling will present a short program on World War II in Franklin County a...