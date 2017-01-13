Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun01152017
Last updateFri, 13 Jan 2017 1pm
Ty’Raven Linwood looks to pass the ball to a teammate. Despite the turmoil surrounding Coach Brad Floyd last week, the Mount Vernon Lady Tiger varsity...
Brett Thomas flies in for a lay up for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon Tiger varsity basketball team soundly defeated both Winnsboro and Prairiland this ...
The 2017 Saltillo High School Homecoming Court was recently announced with ceremonies to be during halftime of the Friday, January 13 boys basketball ...
Jay Brim, pleads for the Mount Vernon ISD school board to allow an open hearing to “clear the air” about accusations of wrong doing in connection with...
Various departments at the Franklin County Law Enf...
The atmosphere of positive change and justice for ...
Franklin County officers were involved in a high s...
Riley Hughes brings the ball down the court for th...
The residence of Lorna Gay Carroll on CR SE3490 wa...
The Mount Vernon City Council is looking to the future by making an application ...
Funds received for housing out of county prisoners were approved for use in payi...
The Mount Vernon Economic Development Corporation Board approved The Barrel Hous...
The Mount Vernon City Council is reviewing its muddled history of payments to th...
The reigning 3A State Champion Mount Vernon High School Cheerleaders are defendi...
The junior varsity boys basketball team traveled to Prairiland on January 3 and ...
What in the world is going on at Mount Vernon ISD? The posting of a special call...
A community quilting club is being formed and is available for all beginners, in...
Betsy Mills will present a program on dating and identifying old photographs and...
The Franklin County Extension Service is participating in the fifth annual Light...