Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers
Guthrie benefit successful

Auctioneer Colby Parker of Sulphur Springs kept bids and auction items moving after the hamburger dinner Saturday evening, April 8.

State UIL

The Mount Vernon High School UIL Accounting team won first place at the regional competition and has earned the right to advance to the state competit...

Second Saturday

Second Saturday on the square helped to bring lots of people downtown. Sally Hamrick, Poppy Briscoe, and Rachel Dunn offered fresh squeezed lemonade f...

Tough competition at bulls, broncs event

Kason McCrae rides a steer in the junior bulls event. The bulls mostly won at the bulls and broncs competition sponsored by the Franklin County Sherif...

Land Judging’s going to state

The Mount Vernon FFA Land Judging Team won first p...

911 dispatchers recognized

Mary Beth Rudel, the Ark-Tex Council of Government...

Cooper, Reeves Anglers of Year, Franklin County Team of Year

Tyler Cooper and Lee Reeves, students at Mount Ver...

Tigers blank Prairiland

Bryce Crow pitches for the Tigers. He was one of t...

Lady Tigers down Cooper

Madison Whitfield focuses on the batter with an in...

City okays economic incentives with Ostertag Enterprises, Inc.

The Mount Vernon City Council members unanimously approved a Chapter 380 agreeme...

First National selected county depository for four years

Franklin County Commissioners Court awarded a four year depository contract to F...

Spring clean-up efforts underway in city, county

The city’s portion of the Spring Clean-up concludes this Saturday, while the cou...

Hwy. 37 project on schedule, work in adjoining counties

Longview Bridge and Road LTD is on schedule with work to improve State Highway 3...

The Mount Vernon High School UIL Accounting team won first place at the regional...

The Mount Vernon FFA Land Judging Team won first place out of 20 schools at the ...

JV baseball team undefeated in district

The junior varsity Tiger baseball team has been making tracks across the diamond...

Tyler Cooper and Lee Reeves, students at Mount Vernon High School, were named An...

Kason McCrae rides a steer in the junior bulls event. The bulls mostly won at th...

Kids ride free in Rotary’s Annual Tour de Cypress

Kids age 12 and under can ride free in the Tour de Cypress Bike Ride slated for ...

Elvis is coming to the Alamo Mission

If you are looking for a mouth watering, toe tapping good time, then the Alamo M...

Egg hunt Sunday at Alamo

The Alamo Mission Museum will be the location of an egg hunt and games on Easter...

Class of 1951 sets annual reunion

The Mount Vernon High School class of 1951 reunion has been set for Saturday, Ma...

Lions Club founds scholarship

The Lions Club of Mount Vernon voted unanimously last week to establish a schola...

Mike McCrary to speak at Genealogy on Monday

 Mike McCrary from DeKalb, Texas, will be the guest speaker at the Franklin Coun...

Auctioneer Colby Parker of Sulphur Springs kept bids and auction items moving af...

