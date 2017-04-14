Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun04162017
Auctioneer Colby Parker of Sulphur Springs kept bids and auction items moving after the hamburger dinner Saturday evening, April 8.
The Mount Vernon High School UIL Accounting team won first place at the regional competition and has earned the right to advance to the state competit...
Second Saturday on the square helped to bring lots of people downtown. Sally Hamrick, Poppy Briscoe, and Rachel Dunn offered fresh squeezed lemonade f...
Kason McCrae rides a steer in the junior bulls event. The bulls mostly won at the bulls and broncs competition sponsored by the Franklin County Sherif...
The Mount Vernon FFA Land Judging Team won first p...
Mary Beth Rudel, the Ark-Tex Council of Government...
Tyler Cooper and Lee Reeves, students at Mount Ver...
Bryce Crow pitches for the Tigers. He was one of t...
Madison Whitfield focuses on the batter with an in...
The Mount Vernon City Council members unanimously approved a Chapter 380 agreeme...
Franklin County Commissioners Court awarded a four year depository contract to F...
The city’s portion of the Spring Clean-up concludes this Saturday, while the cou...
Longview Bridge and Road LTD is on schedule with work to improve State Highway 3...
The Mount Vernon High School UIL Accounting team won first place at the regional...
The Mount Vernon FFA Land Judging Team won first place out of 20 schools at the ...
The junior varsity Tiger baseball team has been making tracks across the diamond...
Tyler Cooper and Lee Reeves, students at Mount Vernon High School, were named An...
Kason McCrae rides a steer in the junior bulls event. The bulls mostly won at th...
Kids age 12 and under can ride free in the Tour de Cypress Bike Ride slated for ...
If you are looking for a mouth watering, toe tapping good time, then the Alamo M...
The Alamo Mission Museum will be the location of an egg hunt and games on Easter...
The Mount Vernon High School class of 1951 reunion has been set for Saturday, Ma...
The Lions Club of Mount Vernon voted unanimously last week to establish a schola...
Mike McCrary from DeKalb, Texas, will be the guest speaker at the Franklin Coun...
