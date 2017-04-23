Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun04232017
Last updateSun, 23 Apr 2017 12pm
The Harris and Irene St. Clair Endowment funds were distributed by Mary Lou Mowery (far left), treasurer for the FCHA which administers the funds,
Annual awards for production and achievements in 2016 were presented by Coldwell Banker Lakehaven, Realtors during a recent luncheon
The Mount Vernon ISD Destination Imagination (DI) team will be advancing to the Global competition May 24-27 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Sixteen members of the Franklin County High School Bass Fishing team earned the right to advance to the state tournament.
The Mount Vernon Rotary Club honored local law enf...
Short stop Dylan Rogers tags a Chapel Hill player ...
Harlie Robertson trains her eye on the ball as she...
The Ingram family, Brian, Addie and Ethan, deliver...
Cyclists stretch as far as the eye can see on the ...
Early voting in person to fill one seat on the Franklin County Water District’s ...
Mount Vernon’s housing market is ripe for a developer/builder approach as real e...
The Harris and Irene St. Clair Endowment funds were distributed by Mary Lou Mowe...
The Mount Vernon Rotary Club honored local law enforcement, first responders, an...
Members of the Mount Vernon School Board of Trustees convened for a special call...
The Mount Vernon ISD Destination Imagination (DI) team will be advancing to the ...
The Mount Vernon High School girls golf team is advancing to the regional tourna...
Sixteen members of the Franklin County High School Bass Fishing team earned the ...
Morgan Lowery runs through a cloud of paint as he participates in the Color Fun ...
Kason McCrae rides a steer in the junior bulls event. The bulls mostly won at th...
The Ingram family, Brian, Addie and Ethan, delivers goodies to the Key Club Bake...
Local area artists Daphne Roehr Hatcher and Gary Hatcher are two of the 12 potte...
Esmeralda Servin helps a student bottle feed a calf. The pre-kindergarten class ...
Muster is a time-honored tradition held by all Aggies. Each year on April 21, Te...
Annual awards for production and achievements in 2016 were presented by Coldwell...
The seventh annual Franklin County Kids Fish Day will be Saturday, April 22 from...