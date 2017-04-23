Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Subscribe to the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald Photo Galleries

Sun04232017

Last updateSun, 23 Apr 2017 12pm

St. Clair Endowment awards total $21,000

St. Clair Endowment awards total $21,000

The Harris and Irene St. Clair Endowment funds were distributed by Mary Lou Mowery (far left), treasurer for the FCHA which administers the funds,

Read more...

Realtors receive awards at luncheon

Realtors receive awards at luncheon

Annual awards for production and achievements in 2016 were presented by Coldwell Banker Lakehaven, Realtors during a recent luncheon

Read more...

DI team advancing to Globals

DI team advancing to Globals

The Mount Vernon ISD Destination Imagination (DI) team will be advancing to the Global competition May 24-27 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Read more...

High school fishing team members advance to state

High school fishing team members advance to state

Sixteen members of the Franklin County High School Bass Fishing team earned the right to advance to the state tournament.

Read more...

1 of 4 Loading
Heroes honored with barbecue

Heroes honored with barbecue

The Mount Vernon Rotary Club honored local law enf...

Tigers tied for fourth in district

Tigers tied for fourth in district

Short stop Dylan Rogers tags a Chapel Hill player ...

Lady Tigers shut out Winnsboro and Chapel Hill

Lady Tigers shut out Winnsboro and Chapel Hill

Harlie Robertson trains her eye on the ball as she...

Bake-Off funds to help Paint Our Town

Bake-Off funds to help Paint Our Town

The Ingram family, Brian, Addie and Ethan, deliver...

Perfect weather greets Tour de Cypress riders

Perfect weather greets Tour de Cypress riders

Cyclists stretch as far as the eye can see on the ...

Pending Funerals

Guaranty Bond Bank

News

News

Early voting begins Monday in local district elections

Early voting in person to fill one seat on the Franklin County Water District’s ...

RSI’s Gibson: City’s housing market ripe for development

Mount Vernon’s housing market is ripe for a developer/builder approach as real e...

More:

Community News

St. Clair Endowment awards total $21,000

St. Clair Endowment awards total $21,000

The Harris and Irene St. Clair Endowment funds were distributed by Mary Lou Mowe...

Heroes honored with barbecue

Heroes honored with barbecue

The Mount Vernon Rotary Club honored local law enforcement, first responders, an...

More:

School News

School board convenes for special meeting

Members of the Mount Vernon School Board of Trustees convened for a special call...

DI team advancing to Globals

DI team advancing to Globals

The Mount Vernon ISD Destination Imagination (DI) team will be advancing to the ...

More:

Sports

Sports News

Girls golf regionals bound

The Mount Vernon High School girls golf team is advancing to the regional tourna...

High school fishing team members advance to state

High school fishing team members advance to state

Sixteen members of the Franklin County High School Bass Fishing team earned the ...

More:

Community Sports

Color run

Color run

Morgan Lowery runs through a cloud of paint as he participates in the Color Fun ...

Tough competition at bulls, broncs event

Tough competition at bulls, broncs event

Kason McCrae rides a steer in the junior bulls event. The bulls mostly won at th...

Features

Arts & Entertainment

Bake-Off funds to help Paint Our Town

Bake-Off funds to help Paint Our Town

The Ingram family, Brian, Addie and Ethan, delivers goodies to the Key Club Bake...

Hatchers featured artists at Dallas Pottery Invitational

Hatchers featured artists at Dallas Pottery Invitational

Local area artists Daphne Roehr Hatcher and Gary Hatcher are two of the 12 potte...

More:

School

A day at a dairy farm

A day at a dairy farm

Esmeralda Servin helps a student bottle feed a calf. The pre-kindergarten class ...

Aggie Muster offers attendees chance to support scholarships

Muster is a time-honored tradition held by all Aggies. Each year on April 21, Te...

Community

Realtors receive awards at luncheon

Realtors receive awards at luncheon

Annual awards for production and achievements in 2016 were presented by Coldwell...

Kid fish event Saturday

The seventh annual Franklin County Kids Fish Day will be Saturday, April 22 from...

More:

Chamber Banquet

2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet

Newcomer's

2016 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2016 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas

Rodeo Days

2016 Franklin County Rodeo
2016 Franklin County Rodeo Days

Countryfest

Countryfest 2016 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
Countryfest 2016 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas

Food & Wine Fall Festival

2016 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
2016 Food & Wine Fall Festival Mount Vernon, Texas
Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.