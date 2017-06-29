Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Undefeated Angels capture district title

The 10 and under Franklin County Angels All-star softball team were undefeated in their journey to capture the district title in Paris June 23-26.

James Wand magic

Darcie Barker helps James Wand put together the face of the evil “Dr. No-No” during a spy magic show on Friday, June 23.

Sweetees advance to State

The Franklin County six and under Sweetees All-star team finished in second place at the district tournament at the Franklin County Sports Complex Jun...

Origami class

Elizabeth Alcorn, center, shows her mom, Erika, a butterfly she created in an origami class sponsored by the Franklin County Arts Alliance at the Cult...

Sweetees on the move

Temperance Johnson, the Franklin County Sweetees A...

Powerful collision

First responders work to extract an 18 wheeler dri...

Chitsey receives scholarship

Jordan Chitsey, a 2017 graduate of Mount Vernon Hi...

Pottery demos

Jerry Boyd talks with visitors at a recent Farmers...

All-stars play in 8U district tourney

The eight and under coach pitch Franklin County Al...

Pending Funerals

Guaranty Bond Bank

Leaders express concerns over special legislative agenda

Leaders of both the local city and county government bodies agree on their conce...

Payment to Pct. 2 demanded before agreement with city

County Commissioners Court members by consensus are insisting that the City of M...

Independent Business Week contest set

Members of the Community Events Committee invite Franklin County residents to ce...

Fireworks on the lake Saturday, keep access clear

Onlookers are asked to keep access to and through parks clear for emergency vehi...

District merges Junior High and Intermediate campuses

Mount Vernon ISD will be merging the Intermediate and Junior High campuses for t...

Undefeated Angels capture district title

The 10 and under Franklin County Angels All-star softball team were undefeated i...

Sweetees advance to State

The Franklin County six and under Sweetees All-star team finished in second plac...

Origami class

Elizabeth Alcorn, center, shows her mom, Erika, a butterfly she created in an or...

Pottery demos

Jerry Boyd talks with visitors at a recent Farmers Market as he begins creating ...

Chitsey receives scholarship

Jordan Chitsey, a 2017 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, has been selected t...

Spring President’s and Dean’s Lists announced

Tyler Junior College has recognized 1,350 students named to the president’s and ...

James Wand magic

Darcie Barker helps James Wand put together the face of the evil “Dr. No-No” dur...

Liberty Cemetery Memorial Day set

The annual Memorial Day service at the Liberty Cemetery will be at 10 a.m. Sunda...

2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2017 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2016 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2016 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2016 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
