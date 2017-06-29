Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun07022017
Last updateThu, 29 Jun 2017 12pm
The 10 and under Franklin County Angels All-star softball team were undefeated in their journey to capture the district title in Paris June 23-26.
Darcie Barker helps James Wand put together the face of the evil “Dr. No-No” during a spy magic show on Friday, June 23.
The Franklin County six and under Sweetees All-star team finished in second place at the district tournament at the Franklin County Sports Complex Jun...
Elizabeth Alcorn, center, shows her mom, Erika, a butterfly she created in an origami class sponsored by the Franklin County Arts Alliance at the Cult...
Temperance Johnson, the Franklin County Sweetees A...
First responders work to extract an 18 wheeler dri...
Jordan Chitsey, a 2017 graduate of Mount Vernon Hi...
Jerry Boyd talks with visitors at a recent Farmers...
The eight and under coach pitch Franklin County Al...
Leaders of both the local city and county government bodies agree on their conce...
County Commissioners Court members by consensus are insisting that the City of M...
Members of the Community Events Committee invite Franklin County residents to ce...
Onlookers are asked to keep access to and through parks clear for emergency vehi...
Mount Vernon ISD will be merging the Intermediate and Junior High campuses for t...
Jerry Boyd talks with visitors at a recent Farmers Market as he begins creating ...
Jordan Chitsey, a 2017 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, has been selected t...
Tyler Junior College has recognized 1,350 students named to the president’s and ...
The annual Memorial Day service at the Liberty Cemetery will be at 10 a.m. Sunda...