Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers
Breaking loose

Cade Hyman (8) breaks a Commerce tackle as he heads for the end zone on a 71 yard scoring run.

Area based AMBUS reports on disaster, will be at CountryFest

A report of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force AMBUS, based in Hopkins County, was presented to members of the Mount Vernon Rotary Club at their m...

CountryFest celebrating 43rd year all day Saturday

Gail Kerr checks out a colorful stained glass display at the CountryFest celebration.

Students benefit from music outreach

The season of Youth Outreach programs by Mount Vernon Music got off to a great start late last month with performances for almost 700 students at two ...

Hula Hoop record

Ana Servin, a fourth grade student at Saltillo ISD...

Tigers run at Titus fair meet

Esteban Cruz passes runners along the 3.1 mile rou...

Tigers scalp the Indians

Trey Wickware (21) challenges an Indian defender a...

Burrows assumes Huffstetler’s practice

Dr. Jonathan Burrows has assumed the dental practi...

Cannon benefit

A crowd of more than 350 people gathered for the K...

Employee evaluations mark start of budget process

The Franklin County Water District Board of Directors began the 2018 Budget proc...

Tuesday deadline to register to vote in general elections

The deadline to be registered in order to qualify to vote in the 2017 General El...

Area based AMBUS reports on disaster, will be at CountryFest

A report of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force AMBUS, based in Hopkins Count...

CountryFest celebrating 43rd year all day Saturday

Gail Kerr checks out a colorful stained glass display at the CountryFest celebra...

No classes at MVISD Monday

There will be no classes at Mount Vernon ISD on Monday, October 16.“This day is ...

All-Region Jazz honors

Five students from the Mount Vernon High School band made the All-Region Jazz ba...

Breaking loose

Cade Hyman (8) breaks a Commerce tackle as he heads for the end zone on a 71 yar...

Tigers run at Titus fair meet

Esteban Cruz passes runners along the 3.1 mile route. Cross country teams for Mo...

Follies production coming together

Rehearsals for the upcoming Franklin Follies production, Blind Justice, are cont...

Students benefit from music outreach

The season of Youth Outreach programs by Mount Vernon Music got off to a great s...

Hula Hoop record

Ana Servin, a fourth grade student at Saltillo ISD, set a new school record for ...

Providence Cemetery Association realigns board, plans project

The Providence Cemetery Association (PCA) realigned it’s board at its annual May...

Clean-up, spruce-up urged before events

Guests are coming, so it’s time to clean-up and spruce-up the place! October is ...

2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2017 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2017 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2016 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2016 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
