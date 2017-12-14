Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers
Lady Tigers 10-5 through pre-season

Zaylin Lee shoots for two for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team finished their pre-season schedule with a 10-5 record and w...

Tigers win Quitman tourney

Vencent Rockwell brings the ball down the court for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon Tigers basketball team was undefeated and claimed the Championship tr...

Street closure

Kaufman Street in downtown Mount Vernon was blocked for about 90 minutes the morning Dec. 6 as Jeff Rutledge and Evolution Heating and Air used a cran...

Celestial Christmas

Rylee Keys flies high above the sanctuary during the First Baptist Church’s Christmas program, Celestial Christmas, as the angel informing the shepher...

Skating rink

Lots of kids went to try out the skating rink afte...

Book launch

Gail Reed and Helen Myers sign copies of their lat...

Jaggers family honored for 100 years of farm production

The Jaggers family was recently honored during the...

Price qualifies for 2018 Boston Marathon

Landon Price, a 2011 graduate of Mount Vernon High...

Poster contest winners announced

Winners in the 37th annual Mount Vernon Elementary...

Pending Funerals

Lee denies “kicking out” services from old hospital

Franklin County Judge Scott Lee denied “kicking out” the various medically relat...

Street closure

Kaufman Street in downtown Mount Vernon was blocked for about 90 minutes the mor...

Chamber puts ice rink up for sale

If you want to take a spin on the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s syntheti...

Celestial Christmas

Rylee Keys flies high above the sanctuary during the First Baptist Church’s Chri...

Clayton Kershaw visits with Mount Vernon ISD students

Clayton Kershaw, starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, visits with seven...

Lady Tigers 10-5 through pre-season

Zaylin Lee shoots for two for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger baske...

Tigers win Quitman tourney

Vencent Rockwell brings the ball down the court for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon...

Price qualifies for 2018 Boston Marathon

Landon Price, a 2011 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, has qualified for the...

Book launch

Gail Reed and Helen Myers sign copies of their latest novel, Life & Spice, d...

Ornament Decorating class set at CAC

A children’s ornament decorating class will be offered by the Franklin County Ar...

Food baskets to be distributed, Christmas store selections made

Holiday food baskets will be distributed Saturday and the Christmas Store will b...

Skating rink

Lots of kids went to try out the skating rink after the parade December 1. The C...

2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2017 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2017 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest 2017 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
2017 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
