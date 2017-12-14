Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri12152017
Last updateThu, 14 Dec 2017 5pm
Franklin County Judge Scott Lee denied “kicking out” the various medically relat...
Kaufman Street in downtown Mount Vernon was blocked for about 90 minutes the mor...
If you want to take a spin on the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s syntheti...
Rylee Keys flies high above the sanctuary during the First Baptist Church’s Chri...
Clayton Kershaw, starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, visits with seven...
Zaylin Lee shoots for two for the Lady Tigers. The Mount Vernon Lady Tiger baske...
Vencent Rockwell brings the ball down the court for the Tigers. The Mount Vernon...
Landon Price, a 2011 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, has qualified for the...
Gail Reed and Helen Myers sign copies of their latest novel, Life & Spice, d...
A children’s ornament decorating class will be offered by the Franklin County Ar...
Holiday food baskets will be distributed Saturday and the Christmas Store will b...
Lots of kids went to try out the skating rink after the parade December 1. The C...