Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri12292017
Last updateWed, 27 Dec 2017 3pm
Franklin County Republican Chairman Bert Edmondson, at right, works with County ...
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans to search for their unclaimed money...
The replacement roof on the historic home of Col. Henry Clay Thruston, the talle...
The feature length documentary about the “First Cowboys” in the 1960s will be s...
Several Mount Vernon High School (MVHS) Mighty Tiger Band students have been hon...
The Saltillo Lions basketball team defeated North Hopkins 42-37 in overtime on F...
Christian Chamness won first place in the 242 pound high school division at the ...
Gable Scott, Madeline Goodman, Elsa Martell, and Vancidee Minter display ornamen...
The Franklin County Arts Alliance will be presenting a new show beginning Januar...
Two local residents were among the 405 graduates of the College of Nursing And H...
Destiny Barron and her heifer, Valeria, won First in Class and Reserve Breed Cha...
The first meeting of the new year for the Franklin Count Historical Association ...
Trevor, Heidi, Shawn, and Cara Hudson visit with Santa in his sleigh. Santa and ...