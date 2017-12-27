Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Ballot position drawings made for locally contested races

Ballot position drawings made for locally contested races

Franklin County Republican Chairman Bert Edmondson, at right, works with County Clerk Betty Crain as they draw names for positions on the General Prim...

Visit with Santa

Visit with Santa

Trevor, Heidi, Shawn, and Cara Hudson visit with Santa in his sleigh. Santa and his reindeer made a stop at Tom Scott Lumber Yard to allow area childr...

Ornament art class

Ornament art class

Gable Scott, Madeline Goodman, Elsa Martell, and Vancidee Minter display ornaments they made at the Children’s Ornament Art Class at the Cultural Arts...

Champion heifer

Champion heifer

Destiny Barron and her heifer, Valeria, won First in Class and Reserve Breed Champion at the Chapel Hill livestock show in Mount Pleasant. She is a me...

Band students selected for All-Region, Four States bands

Band students selected for All-Region, Four States bands

Several Mount Vernon High School (MVHS) Mighty Tig...

Santa Claus visit

Santa Claus visit

Promise Rushing, age seven months, enjoys her visi...

New roof

New roof

The replacement roof on the historic home of Col. ...

Three records set

Three records set

Christian Chamness won first place in the 242 poun...

Christmas food boxes

Christmas food boxes

The sophomore discipleship group from First Baptis...

Comptroller’s office unveils new unclaimed property website

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans to search for their unclaimed money...

First Cowboys documentary to premier next week

The feature length documentary about the “First Cowboys”  in the 1960s will be s...

Saltillo beats North Hopkins

The Saltillo Lions basketball team defeated North Hopkins 42-37 in overtime on F...

Three records set

Three records set

Christian Chamness won first place in the 242 pound high school division at the ...

Arts Alliance plans new exhibit

The Franklin County Arts Alliance will be presenting a new show beginning Januar...

Locals earn nursing degrees

Two local residents were among the 405 graduates of the College of Nursing And H...

Historical meeting set for Monday

The first meeting of the new year for the Franklin Count Historical Association ...

