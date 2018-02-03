Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sun02042018
Last updateSat, 03 Feb 2018 12pm
Kenny Lawson was named Man of the Year, and Pablo DeSantiago, Jr. was named the president of the Alamo Mission Museum’s Board of Directors at the grou...
Through 25 years of traveling the highways and bi-ways of East Texas, Hudson Old has collected thousands of photographs.
Layton Wright goes up for a shot against Cooper. The Tigers remain undefeated in District 13-3A competition. See the February 1 edition of the Mount V...
Seniors Jakayda Fountain, Rylee Keys, Krista Jackson, and Alissa Hill with the Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team were honored during pregame cer...
McDonald’s representatives Cristian Fraire, Amanda...
Rylee Keys (35) is surrounded by Cooper players as...
Jean Pamplin, at left, and David Lopez donated a “...
First National Bank of Gilmer recently promoted Li...
Cole Burling, a trumpet player with the Mount Vern...
Teresia Wims and Jason Burton announced they would seek election to the Mount Ve...
Updates for both the Franklin County Water District’s investment and re-leasing ...
A group of Main Street partners met last week to put extra effort into getting t...
The deadline to be registered in order to qualify to vote in the 2018 General Pr...
McDonald’s representatives Cristian Fraire, Amanda Dunavant, and Victor Martinez...
The biennial University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment ...
An organizational meeting for the Franklin County Youth Baseball Softball Spring...
Two local authors, Frankie Hambrick Capers and Jean Pamplin, were announced as t...
Applications for the 2018 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest are now bein...
Cole Burling, a trumpet player with the Mount Vernon High School band, has been ...
The Cypress Basin Master Gardeners in cooperation with the Texas A&M Forest ...