Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Lawson named Man of the Year, DeSantiago named AMM president

Kenny Lawson was named Man of the Year, and Pablo DeSantiago, Jr. was named the president of the Alamo Mission Museum’s Board of Directors at the grou...

Reception for photo exhibit at Old Firestation Museum

Through 25 years of traveling the highways and bi-ways of East Texas, Hudson Old has collected thousands of photographs.

Shooting for the Tigers

Layton Wright goes up for a shot against Cooper. The Tigers remain undefeated in District 13-3A competition. See the February 1 edition of the Mount V...

Lady Tiger seniors honored

Seniors Jakayda Fountain, Rylee Keys, Krista Jackson, and Alissa Hill with the Mount Vernon Lady Tiger basketball team were honored during pregame cer...

McTeacher night donation

McDonald’s representatives Cristian Fraire, Amanda...

Surrounded

Rylee Keys (35) is surrounded by Cooper players as...

Book donation

Jean Pamplin, at left, and David Lopez donated a “...

Roberts, Elledge receive promotions

First National Bank of Gilmer recently promoted Li...

Cole Burling selected for All-State Band

Cole Burling, a trumpet player with the Mount Vern...

Wims, Burton announce for city council seats

Teresia Wims and Jason Burton announced they would seek election to the Mount Ve...

Updates made to leasing, investment policies

Updates for both the Franklin County Water District’s investment and re-leasing ...

Community News

Catch phrase, signage topics at Main St. partners meeting

A group of Main Street partners met last week to put extra effort into getting t...

Monday deadline to register to vote in general primaries

The deadline to be registered in order to qualify to vote in the 2018 General Pr...

School News

McTeacher night donation

McDonald’s representatives Cristian Fraire, Amanda Dunavant, and Victor Martinez...

UIL realignment to be released Thursday

The biennial University Interscholastic League reclassification and realignment ...

Shooting for the Tigers

Layton Wright goes up for a shot against Cooper. The Tigers remain undefeated in...

Lady Tiger seniors honored

Seniors Jakayda Fountain, Rylee Keys, Krista Jackson, and Alissa Hill with the M...

Community Sports

Youth ball coaches to meet

An organizational meeting for the Franklin County Youth Baseball Softball Spring...

Reception for photo exhibit at Old Firestation Museum

Through 25 years of traveling the highways and bi-ways of East Texas, Hudson Old...

Capers, Pamplin win writing contest

Two local authors, Frankie Hambrick Capers and Jean Pamplin, were announced as t...

School

TxDot scholarship applications being accepted

Applications for the 2018 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest are now bein...

Cole Burling selected for All-State Band

Cole Burling, a trumpet player with the Mount Vernon High School band, has been ...

Community

Lawson named Man of the Year, DeSantiago named AMM president

Kenny Lawson was named Man of the Year, and Pablo DeSantiago, Jr. was named the ...

Master Gardeners to give away trees

The Cypress Basin Master Gardeners in cooperation with the Texas A&M Forest ...

Chamber Banquet

2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
Newcomer's

2017 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
Rodeo Days

2017 Franklin County Rodeo
Countryfest

Countryfest 2017 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
Food & Wine Fall Festival

2017 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
