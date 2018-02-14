Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Subscribe to the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Northeast Texas Crime Stoppers
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald Photo Galleries

Thu02152018

Last updateWed, 14 Feb 2018 6pm

Gann receives quilt

Gann receives quilt

Matt Gann received a quilt from Wynell Gaddis of Winfield. He was a police officer in Winfield prior to the department closing, and he stopped by her ...

Read more...

Lay up

Lay up

Matt Gurley flies in for a lay up for the Saltillo Lions. He scored 18 points last wee against Fannindel and Miller Grove. For more game information, ...

Read more...

Sea of crosses

Sea of crosses

A display of small white crosses was recently placed in front of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Hwy. 37.

Read more...

Goff is new director at Harvey Funeral Home

Goff is new director at Harvey Funeral Home

David Goff started recently as the new funeral director at Sam Harvey Funeral Home.

Read more...

1 of 4 Loading
Disciple Now

Disciple Now

More than 115 students participated in the 14th an...

Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district

Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district

Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a j...

Alert: new stop sign downtown

Alert: new stop sign downtown

Drivers beware. A new four-way stop sign was insta...

Chapel Hill chokes

Chapel Hill chokes

Chapel Hill player Cole Posey grabs Tiger player K...

Bobcat, Wolf ranks earned by Cub Scouts of Pack 6271

Bobcat, Wolf ranks earned by Cub Scouts of Pack 6271

Kat Belew presents Wolf badges to Sullivan Belew, ...

Pending Funerals

Guaranty Bond Bank

News

News

SWEPCO’s 8.9 percent rate increase starts this month

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has approved a base rate increase ...

Jury pay, heavy equipment service need further discussion

Repeated meetings to review any checks written for the county continues to be a ...

More:

Community News

Candidate filing deadline next week

The deadline to register as a candidate for a listing on the ballot for the May ...

Sea of crosses

Sea of crosses

A display of small white crosses was recently placed in front of the Sacred Hear...

More:

School News

Football district moves back to east in UIL realignement

The biennial realignment by the University Interscholastic League was announced ...

Academic UIL at Mount Pleasant

Academic UIL at Mount Pleasant

The Mount Vernon High School Academic UIL team competed Saturday, January 27 at ...

More:

Sports

Sports News

Lay up

Lay up

Matt Gurley flies in for a lay up for the Saltillo Lions. He scored 18 points la...

Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district

Lady Tigers secure second in district, sets sights on Bi-district

Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a jump shot for the Lady Tigers a...

More:

Community Sports

Donkey basketball planned

A donkey basketball game has been planned for 6 p.m. March 5 in the Mount Vernon...

Features

Arts & Entertainment

Lathan to speak at writers meeting

Multi-published author Delia Latham will present “Let’s Get Romantic” at 6 p.m. ...

Reception for photo exhibit at Old Firestation Museum

Reception for photo exhibit at Old Firestation Museum

Through 25 years of traveling the highways and bi-ways of East Texas, Hudson Old...

School

PTO Mother and Son Dance set for Feb. 17

The Mount Vernon PTO sponsoring a Mother and Son Dance from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturda...

PTO selling candles to fund playground safety pads

The Mount Vernon PTO is currently conducting a Spring fund raising project for t...

More:

Community

Gann receives quilt

Gann receives quilt

Matt Gann received a quilt from Wynell Gaddis of Winfield. He was a police offic...

Time for hearts, flowers, onions, potatoes and greens

It is that time of year for hearts, flowers, and onions, potatoes, and greens! Y...

More:

Chamber Banquet

2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet
2017 Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet

Newcomer's

2017 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas
2017 Franklin County Guide for Mount Vernon and Franklin County Texas

Rodeo Days

2017 Franklin County Rodeo
2017 Franklin County Rodeo Days

Countryfest

Countryfest 2017 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas
Countryfest 2017 - Franklin County & Mount Vernon, Texas

Food & Wine Fall Festival

2017 Food & Wine Fall Festival - Mount Vernon, Texas
2017 Food & Wine Fall Festival Mount Vernon, Texas
Copyright © 2018 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.