Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Matt Gann received a quilt from Wynell Gaddis of Winfield. He was a police officer in Winfield prior to the department closing, and he stopped by her ...
Matt Gurley flies in for a lay up for the Saltillo Lions. He scored 18 points last wee against Fannindel and Miller Grove. For more game information, ...
A display of small white crosses was recently placed in front of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Hwy. 37.
David Goff started recently as the new funeral director at Sam Harvey Funeral Home.
More than 115 students participated in the 14th an...
Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a j...
Drivers beware. A new four-way stop sign was insta...
Chapel Hill player Cole Posey grabs Tiger player K...
Kat Belew presents Wolf badges to Sullivan Belew, ...
The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has approved a base rate increase ...
Repeated meetings to review any checks written for the county continues to be a ...
The deadline to register as a candidate for a listing on the ballot for the May ...
The biennial realignment by the University Interscholastic League was announced ...
The Mount Vernon High School Academic UIL team competed Saturday, January 27 at ...
Ty’Raven Linwood rises above the crowd to make a jump shot for the Lady Tigers a...
A donkey basketball game has been planned for 6 p.m. March 5 in the Mount Vernon...
Multi-published author Delia Latham will present “Let’s Get Romantic” at 6 p.m. ...
Through 25 years of traveling the highways and bi-ways of East Texas, Hudson Old...
The Mount Vernon PTO sponsoring a Mother and Son Dance from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturda...
The Mount Vernon PTO is currently conducting a Spring fund raising project for t...
It is that time of year for hearts, flowers, and onions, potatoes, and greens! Y...