Braylea Brown is Tiny Miss Mount Vernon 2016

Community News

Braylea Brown was crowned Tiny Miss Mount Vernon at the 48th annual Miss Mount Vernon Pageant on Friday, August 12 in the school auditorium.

Winners in the Tiny Miss Mount Vernon division include Cambree Summerlin, Colbi Baze, Addisyn Cameron, Braylea Brown, Nevaeh Huffstutler, and Reese Linthicum. See the August 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of individual awards.