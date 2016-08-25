Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri08262016

Last updateThu, 25 Aug 2016 3pm

Community News

Tara Richard is Little Miss Mount Vernon 2016

Published on 23 August 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Kylie Rogers, Kennedy Barron, Tara Richard, Melody Anderson, and Kylie WoodTara Richard was crowned Little Miss Mount Vernon at the 48th annual Miss Mount Vernon Pageant on Friday, August 12 in the school auditorium.

Winners in the Little Miss Mount Vernon division include Kylie Rogers, Kennedy Barron, Tara Richard, Melody Anderson, and Kylie Wood. Emily Stuart not shown. For a listing of individual awards, see the August 18 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

