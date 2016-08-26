Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Weems named president, CEO of Gilmer bank

Published on 28 August 2016
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Danny W. WeemsDanny W. Weems is the new president and chief executive office for the First National Bank of Gilmer, which is associated with Texas American Bank in Mount Vernon.

He has been with First National Bank of Gilmer for 12 years as senior vice president and cashier. For more about Mr. Weems background, see the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

