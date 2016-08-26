Community News
Weems named president, CEO of Gilmer bank
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 28 August 2016
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Danny W. Weems is the new president and chief executive office for the First National Bank of Gilmer, which is associated with Texas American Bank in Mount Vernon.
He has been with First National Bank of Gilmer for 12 years as senior vice president and cashier. For more about Mr. Weems background, see the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.