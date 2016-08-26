Pure Hope Foundation opens Hope Home in Franklin County

Community News

The Pure Hope Foundation recently opened their first Hope Home for survivors of sex trafficking in Franklin County. This faith based program is designed for young women, typically ages 18-24, who have been rescued from sex trafficking.

Candidates will have already successfully completed any necessary drug and physical rehabilitation, and they will have shown the desire to re-enter society. For more about this group and their call to action, see the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.