Pure Hope Foundation opens Hope Home in Franklin County

Published on 29 August 2016
The staff for the Pure Hope Foundation and Hope Home were joined by members of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce recently to celebrate a ribbon cutting of their new facility in Franklin County.The Pure Hope Foundation recently opened their first Hope Home for survivors of sex trafficking in Franklin County. This faith based program is designed for young women, typically ages 18-24, who have been rescued from sex trafficking.

Candidates will have already successfully completed any necessary drug and physical rehabilitation, and they will have shown the desire to re-enter society. For more about this group and their call to action, see the August 25 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

