Royalty at McDonads

Community News

The newly crowned Miss Mount Vernon royalty helped McDonalds celebrate the third anniversary of the Mount Vernon restaurant. This was the first outing for the girls who were recently crowned.

The girls took turns serving in the drive through window. Shown are store manager Ayana Taylor, Young Miss Kamryn Mears, Petite Miss Presley McCormick, owner Victor Martinez, Junior Miss Madyson Caledwell, Miss Mount Vernon Savanna Oud, Little Miss Tara Richard, and owner Laura Latoof Martinez.