Royalty at McDonads

Published on 30 August 2016
The girls took turns serving in the drive through window. Shown are store manager Ayana Taylor, Young Miss Kamryn Mears, Petite Miss Presley McCormick, owner Victor Martinez, Junior Miss Madyson Caledwell, Miss Mount Vernon Savanna Oud, Little Miss Tara Richard, and owner Laura Latoof Martinez.

