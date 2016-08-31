Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Wed08312016

Last updateWed, 31 Aug 2016 6pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News It’s Rodeo Time! Kid and adult fun set this weekend

Community News

It’s Rodeo Time! Kid and adult fun set this weekend

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 31 August 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Eleven young ladies are vying for four crowns in this weekend’s Rodeo Queen competition in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo. Shown are, front row, left to right, Ronica Norwood, Whitney Ashley, Kelsey Davila, Greenlee Mayberry, Zia Miller, back row, Harlie Robertson, Mattie Martin, Kendell Blake, McKenna Wiler, Elida Miller, and Baylie Peckham.People of all ages will find entertainment during the Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Labor Day Weekend Rodeo set for Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4 in Mount Vernon.

Kid’s Rodeo events for children up to age 12 will lead off activities at the rodeo arena each night at 6 p.m. Royalty will be crowned at 7 p.m. and the Grand Entry is set for 7:30 p.m. For more about events during the rodeo, see the September 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.