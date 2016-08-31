It’s Rodeo Time! Kid and adult fun set this weekend

Community News

People of all ages will find entertainment during the Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Labor Day Weekend Rodeo set for Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4 in Mount Vernon.

Kid’s Rodeo events for children up to age 12 will lead off activities at the rodeo arena each night at 6 p.m. Royalty will be crowned at 7 p.m. and the Grand Entry is set for 7:30 p.m. For more about events during the rodeo, see the September 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.