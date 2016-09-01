Lageschaar, Rhymes to serve as Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals

Community News

Miss Lageschaar, who is the 2016 Miss Rodeo Texas will be representing the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, and Ms. Rhymes will be representing Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center, as Grand Marshals at the Rodeo Parade on Saturday, September 3 in downtown Mount Vernon.

The festivities will begin Saturday, September 3 with a parade through downtown at 11 a.m. It will be followed by games for kids on the plaza. The Scouts from Troup 271 will be selling sno-cones and bottled water. For more about the event and these two marshals, see the September 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.