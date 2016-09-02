Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sat09032016

Last updateFri, 02 Sep 2016 10pm

Coffee house aims to become a community hub

Published on 03 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Shannon Ostertag and Callah Miller behind the ­serving counter at the Watermelon Mills Coffee House. The resurgence of life on the downtown Mount Vernon Square has taken another step forward with the opening of the business on Saturday, September 3.

The shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. See the September 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about the coffee house.

