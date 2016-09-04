Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Sending Relief

Published on 04 September 2016
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Pictured are Michael Borsellino, Kathy Poland, Justin Miller, Nancy Gadlin, Jewella Cooper, Kelly Gannon, Renee Cheesman and Brandy Soza. Mrs. Poland, Mr. Miller, Mr. Borsellino and Mrs. GannonJordan Health Service employees loading a U-haul trailer on Tuesday, Aug. 23 with items they collected to aid the flooding victims in Louisiana.

Pictured are Michael Borsellino, Kathy Poland, Justin Miller, Nancy Gadlin, Jewella Cooper,  Kelly Gannon,  Renee Cheesman and Brandy Soza. Mrs. Poland, Mr. Miller, Mr. Borsellino and Mrs. Gannon accompanied the trailer to Hammond, La.

