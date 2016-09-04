Sending Relief

Community News

Jordan Health Service employees loading a U-haul trailer on Tuesday, Aug. 23 with items they collected to aid the flooding victims in Louisiana.

Pictured are Michael Borsellino, Kathy Poland, Justin Miller, Nancy Gadlin, Jewella Cooper, Kelly Gannon, Renee Cheesman and Brandy Soza. Mrs. Poland, Mr. Miller, Mr. Borsellino and Mrs. Gannon accompanied the trailer to Hammond, La.