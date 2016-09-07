Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Posse event provides lots of competition, entertainment

Reygan Alsup of Bogata hangs on tight to her sheep and erned first place in the Mutton Bustin’ event.Reygan Alsup of Bogata hangs on tight to her sheep and earned first place in the Mutton Bustin’ event. More than 2,000 people attended the Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Labor Day Weekend Rodeo over its two day run on Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4.

More than 160 cowboys and cowgirls competed in adult events and local youth had plenty of opportunities to join in the fun. For a listing of winner in various competitions, see the September 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

