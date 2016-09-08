Kendell Blake crowned 2016 Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Queen

Community News

Kendell Blake of Sulphur Springs was crowned as the 2016 Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Queen during the Labor Day Weekend Rodeo on Sunday, September 4.

Her sisters for the year’s reign include Junior Queen McKenna Wiler, Princess Zia Miller, and Junior Princess Ronica Norwood. For more about these young ladies, see the September 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.