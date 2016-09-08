Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu09082016

Last updateThu, 08 Sep 2016 9am

Back You are here: Home News Community News Kendell Blake crowned 2016 Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Queen

Community News

Kendell Blake crowned 2016 Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Queen

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 08 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Young ladies representing for the coming year include Princess Zia Miller, Queen Kendell Blake, Junior Queen McKenna Wiler, and Junior Princess Ronica Norwood.Kendell Blake of Sulphur Springs was crowned as the 2016 Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse Queen during the Labor Day Weekend Rodeo on Sunday, September 4.

Her sisters for the year’s reign include Junior Queen McKenna Wiler, Princess Zia Miller, and Junior Princess Ronica Norwood. For more about these young ladies, see the September 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.