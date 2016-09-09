Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Participants compete for ranking, prizes

Published on 10 September 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Dustin Brewer of Huntington, Texas, barely keeps his seat in the Saddle Bronc competition.Dustin Brewer of Huntington, Texas, barely keeps his seat in the Saddle Bronc competition.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Posse annual Labor Day Rodeo September 3 and 4 drew competitors from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Utah, Wyoming Canada, and Brazil to compete for prize money and ranking to qualify for regional and national events. More than 160 cowboys and cowgirls registered as contestants in the various adult competitions. The stock provided by J&J Rodeo Company of Cooper gave the contestants tough competition. See the September 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of winners in the various events.

