Handicapable Rodeo a success

Community News

A sea of volunteers stand at the ready to help participants during the during the horse riding event at the 14th annual Handicapable Rodeo on Friday, September 23.

The rodeo was attended by more than 800 people at the Sulphur River Cowboy Church on Hwy. 37. An army of volunteers was on hand at the event. See the September 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about this community event.