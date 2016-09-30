Major named as Texas Nurse Practitioner Preceptor of Year

Community News

Sayda Marinela Major was named the Texas Nurse Practitioner Preceptor of the Year at this month’s Texas Nurse Practitioners Conference Excellence in Healthcare delivery in San Antonio.

She is the daughter of Bony and Amanda Lopez of Mount Vernon and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1994. For details about this award, and Mrs. Major’s work, see the September 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.