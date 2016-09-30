Community News
First National reports large crowd at picnic
02 October 2016
Hungry customers line up while staff members of the First National Bank fill plates with hot dogs, chips and apple pies.
Approximately 400 people attended the annual picnic around the Heritage Fountain on Saturday, Sept. 24. For more information and a listing of door prize winners, see the September 29 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.