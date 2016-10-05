Community News
CountryFest celebrating 42nd year all day Saturday
A colorful display of fall wreaths and other decorations caught the eye of Brenda Crow at the annual CountryFest celebration. The 42nd annual festival will attract lots of people to the downtown Mount Vernon plaza on Saturday, October 8.
See the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details about the all the activities planned for the day.