CountryFest celebrating 42nd year all day Saturday

Published on 05 October 2016
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

A colorful display of fall wreaths and other decorations caught the eye of Brenda Crow at the annual CountryFest celebration.A colorful display of fall wreaths and other decorations caught the eye of Brenda Crow at the annual CountryFest celebration. The 42nd annual festival will attract lots of people to the downtown Mount Vernon plaza on Saturday, October 8.

See the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for details about the all the activities planned for the day.

