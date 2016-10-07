Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Local club highlighted at district conference

Published on 09 October 2016
Paris Rotary Club - United members accept awardMount Vernon’s Rotary Club members were hosts for about 80 people attending the 2016 District 5830 Conference on Saturday, October 1 at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center.

Local Rotarian Ken Greer was presented a video highlighting the local club’s accomplishments. For more information about the meeting and awards presented, see the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

