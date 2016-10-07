Community News
Local club highlighted at district conference
09 October 2016
Mount Vernon’s Rotary Club members were hosts for about 80 people attending the 2016 District 5830 Conference on Saturday, October 1 at the First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center.
Local Rotarian Ken Greer was presented a video highlighting the local club’s accomplishments. For more information about the meeting and awards presented, see the October 6 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.