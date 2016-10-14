Community News
Cox, Castro first to finish 5K run
14 October 2016
Runners helped to kick off a day full of events by participating in the sixth annual CountryFest 5K on Saturday, October 8.
Matthew Cox and Brenda Castro were recognized as the first male and female runners to complete the course. For a listing of winners in the various age divisions, see the October 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.