Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri10142016

Last updateFri, 14 Oct 2016 8am

Back You are here: Home News Community News Cox, Castro first to finish 5K run

Community News

Cox, Castro first to finish 5K run

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 14 October 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Winners in the CountryFest 5K run.Runners helped to kick off a day full of events by participating in the sixth annual CountryFest 5K on Saturday, October 8.

Matthew Cox and Brenda Castro were recognized as the first male and female runners to complete the course. For a listing of winners in the various age divisions, see the October 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.