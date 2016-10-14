Eleven teams participate in CountryFest stew cook off

Community News

Cooking teams competed in the 32nd annual CountryFest Stew Cook Off Contest, totaled 11. The auction of the winning stews earned $1,330 for the sponsoring Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.

Sale of the stew by the bowl, the quart, entry fees, and other sponsorships earned the Chamber another $3,315. For a listing of winners in both the beef and chicken stew categories, see the October 13 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.