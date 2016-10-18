Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Community billboard

Published on 19 October 2016
Members of Lowes RDC 955 were joined by representatives of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for a “community billboard” on Thursday, October 6.Members of Lowes RDC 955 were joined by representatives of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting for a “community billboard” on Thursday, October 6.

Lowes has created a space to advertise local community events that can be seen from the westbound lanes of I-30. Groups and organizations are welcome to display banners for their events. The space is eight feet tall by 33 feet wide. The promotion of events is subject to approval and can be requested through the Chamber of Commerce at 903-537-4365.

