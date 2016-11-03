Large crowd gathers for Trick-or-Treat on the Square

Community News

The Watson family wore a variety of costumes to the annual Trick-or-Treat on the Square on Halloween night.

Beautiful weather helped to draw a large crowd of ghouls, goblins, super hero's and princesses to the downtown Mount Vernon square for the 26th annual Trick-or-Treat Around the Square. For more photos and a listing of participating businesses, see the Nov. 3 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.