Rotarian of the Year 2015-16 awarded Smith posthumously

Community News

Thomas Eugene Smith was named the Mount Vernon Rotary Club’s Rotarian of the Year for 2015-16 during the club’s annual Rotary Scholarship Banquet Saturday evening, November 5.

Virginia Smith accepted the posthumous award on behalf of their family and her husband, who died in June of this year. Known to friends and family as Gene, he became a member of the local Rotary Club in 2004. He was an avid supporter of the club’s various programs for children and enjoyed the annual Tour de Cypress bike rides.