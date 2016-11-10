Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Defibrillators replaced

Published on 12 November 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Defibrillator units for all four volunteer fire departments serving Franklin County citizens were replaced with new units.Defibrillator units for all four volunteer fire departments serving Franklin County citizens were replaced with new units. Representatives of the Hopkins County EMS, which will be assuming ambulance service inside Franklin County Jan. 1, 2017.

The new units were presented in informal ceremonies Monday, November 7.  HC-EMS Jeff Sanderson said we’ve been talking with the departments to determine their needs and put the defibrillators at the top of the list. These units can help save the lives of heart attack victims when used immediately, and the first responders are usually the first to arrive.

