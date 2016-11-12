Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Mon11142016

Last updateSat, 12 Nov 2016 5pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Holiday on Ice Rink opens Friday, community partners sought

Community News

Holiday on Ice Rink opens Friday, community partners sought

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 14 November 2016
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

At left, Chamber of Commerce volunteer Wayne McAllister supervises as a work crew of trustees from the Franklin County Jail set up the synthetic ice rink on Scott St. in downtown Mount Vernon.At left, Chamber of Commerce volunteer Wayne McAllister supervises as a work crew of trustees from the Franklin County Jail set up the synthetic ice rink on Scott St. in downtown Mount Vernon.

A grand opening celebration has been set for the Mount Vernon Holiday on Ice Skating Rink sponsored by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. See the November 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for information about the rink and how your organization can use it as a fund raiser.

Copyright © 2016 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.