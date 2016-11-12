Holiday on Ice Rink opens Friday, community partners sought

Community News

At left, Chamber of Commerce volunteer Wayne McAllister supervises as a work crew of trustees from the Franklin County Jail set up the synthetic ice rink on Scott St. in downtown Mount Vernon.

A grand opening celebration has been set for the Mount Vernon Holiday on Ice Skating Rink sponsored by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. See the November 10 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for information about the rink and how your organization can use it as a fund raiser.