Super moon
- Published on 16 November 2016
The super moon peaks out from behind the Franklin County Courthouse through puffs of clouds. Spotting the super moon over Franklin County on Monday, November 14 was a hit or miss proposition with clouds covering much of the sky.
A super moon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to earth making it appear to be 12 to 14 percent bigger. The next occurrence will be November 25, 2034.