Snow gets warm welcome, award at Veteran’s banquet

Community News

Ed Snow of Franklin County was presented with the 2016 Jake Simmons Freedom Award by the Republican Women of Northeast Texas at their annual Veterans Day banquet in Mount Pleasant Friday, November 11.

Judy Kent, president of the Republican Women of NET noted that it was an honor for her to present the award. Bert Edmondson gave a biographical background on Mr. Snow and his military service. For more details about this extraordinary service man, see the November 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.