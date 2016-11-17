Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Snow gets warm welcome, award at Veteran’s banquet

Ed Snow proudly displays the Jake Simmons Freedom Award.Ed Snow of Franklin County was presented with the 2016 Jake Simmons Freedom Award by the Republican Women of Northeast Texas at their annual Veterans Day banquet in Mount Pleasant Friday, November 11.

Judy Kent, president of the Republican Women of NET  noted that it was an honor for her to present the award. Bert Edmondson gave a biographical  background on Mr. Snow and his military service. For more details about this extraordinary service man, see the November 17 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

