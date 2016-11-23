Thanksgiving food baskets

Community News

Members of the Lowe’s RDC distributed 75 Thanksgiving meal baskets to clients of the Community Food Bank of Franklin County on Friday, November 18.

Lowe’s team members worked together to accumulate over 8,000 canned goods and purchase baking hens for the families. They distributed 1,050 meals to people in Winnsboro, Red River County, Titus Count, Pittsburg, and Mount Vernon.