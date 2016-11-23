Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thanksgiving food baskets

Published on 25 November 2016
Members of the Lowe’s RDC distributed 75 Thanksgiving meal baskets to clients of the Community Food Bank of Franklin County on Friday, November 18.Members of the Lowe’s RDC distributed 75 Thanksgiving meal baskets to clients of the Community Food Bank of Franklin County on Friday, November 18.

Lowe’s team members worked together to accumulate over 8,000 canned goods and purchase baking hens for the families. They distributed 1,050 meals to people in Winnsboro, Red River County, Titus Count, Pittsburg, and Mount Vernon.

