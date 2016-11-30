Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Christmas parade Friday, holiday activities planned

30 November 2016
The annual Christmas parade will kick off holiday activities at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 2. The route of the parade will be completely different this year.

Participants will line up beginning at 5:30 p.m. along Virginia Street and N. English Street. See the December 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a schedule of Christmas events and details about the various activities.

