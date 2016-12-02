“Ladies Night Out” planned for December 8

Community News

The sixth annual “Ladies Night Out” shopping extravaganza will be Thursday, December 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Mount Vernon. Booths will be set up around the plaza, and stores around the square will stay open late.

Tickets to the event are $5 and are available from City Hall. Booth space is still available for $25 for a 10x10 space, plus the donation of a door prize. See the December 1 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more information about this event.