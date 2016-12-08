First National wins top prize at parade

Community News

First National Bank took first place and a $400 prize in the annual Christmas parade, Friday, December 2, 2016. The children of bank employees dressed as characters from Peanuts’ Charlie Brown Christmas with Snoopy dressed for the holidays.

There were more then 30 entries in the 78th annual parade. See the December 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for a listing of other winners in the competition.