Reed assumes duties as manager for county historical association

Published on 13 December 2016
Gail ReedGail Reed of Mount Vernon assumed duties as manager/coordinator for the Franklin County Historical Association last week.

She replaces Elaine McFeely, who resigned in October to accept another job. Ms. Reed brings a myriad of talent and experience to the position. For more about Ms. Reed’s work and life experience, see the December 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

