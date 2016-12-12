Community News
Reed assumes duties as manager for county historical association
Gail Reed of Mount Vernon assumed duties as manager/coordinator for the Franklin County Historical Association last week.
She replaces Elaine McFeely, who resigned in October to accept another job. Ms. Reed brings a myriad of talent and experience to the position. For more about Ms. Reed’s work and life experience, see the December 8 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.