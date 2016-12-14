Ice skating fun

Community News

Skaters have fun on the synthetic ice rink provided by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. More than 387 people have taken advantage of the rink located on Scott St. one block south of downtown Mount Vernon.

The rink is open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, on Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m., and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays. The rink will close around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas day.