Ice skating fun

Published on 14 December 2016
Skaters have fun on the synthetic ice rink provided by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce.Skaters have fun on the synthetic ice rink provided by the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. More than 387 people have taken advantage of the rink located on Scott St. one block south of downtown Mount Vernon.

The rink is open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, on Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m., and from 2 to 6 p.m. Sundays. The rink will close around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas day.

