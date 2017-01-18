Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Community News
Martin Luther King, Jr. march
Rev. Dwight White speaks to the group of 16 people who gathered on the Franklin County Courthouse steps in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16.
Freda Evans, Linda Barrett, Rev. C.M. Kinnard, David Hall, and Cameron Hargrave walked from Denton Baptist Church to the courthouse, while others followed in vehicles. A program at the church followed the march.