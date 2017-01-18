Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Thu01192017

Last updateWed, 18 Jan 2017 4pm

Martin Luther King, Jr. march

Published on 19 January 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Rev. Dwight White speaks to the group of 16 people who gathered on the Franklin County Courthouse steps in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16.Rev. Dwight White speaks to the group of 16 people who gathered on the Franklin County Courthouse steps in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16.

Freda Evans, Linda Barrett, Rev. C.M. Kinnard, David Hall, and Cameron Hargrave walked from Denton Baptist Church to the courthouse, while others followed in vehicles. A program at the church followed the march.

