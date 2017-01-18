Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Grass fire

Published on 23 January 2017
Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

South Franklin volunteer firefighter Billy Richards sprays a grass fire in the 800 block of Wildwood Trail on Tuesday, January 10.South Franklin volunteer firefighter Billy Richards sprays a grass fire in the 800 block of Wildwood Trail on Tuesday, January 10.

Units from South Franklin, Purley, and Mount Vernon were called to the fire around 10:30 a.m., and each cleared the scene around noon. A People’s Telephone junction box was damaged during the fire, and a SWEPCO power pole received minimal damage.

