23 January 2017
South Franklin volunteer firefighter Billy Richards sprays a grass fire in the 800 block of Wildwood Trail on Tuesday, January 10.
Units from South Franklin, Purley, and Mount Vernon were called to the fire around 10:30 a.m., and each cleared the scene around noon. A People’s Telephone junction box was damaged during the fire, and a SWEPCO power pole received minimal damage.