Diane Newsom named Paul Harris Fellow

Community News

Diane Newsom was honored with the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellowship by the Mount Vernon Rotary Club early this month.

The award is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary in 1905 and is given to those who are considered to live Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self” in their lives. For more about Mrs. Newsom’s work for the community, see the Jan. 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.