Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Fri01272017

Last updateThu, 26 Jan 2017 3pm

Back You are here: Home News Community News Diane Newsom named Paul Harris Fellow

Community News

Diane Newsom named Paul Harris Fellow

  • Print
Details
Category: Community News
Published on 27 January 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Waymon Newsom, Diane Newsom, Trey Newsome, and Harley Honea Diane Newsom was honored with the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellowship by the Mount Vernon Rotary Club early this month.

The award is named for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary in 1905 and is given to those who are considered to live Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self” in their lives. For more about Mrs. Newsom’s work for the community, see the Jan. 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

Copyright © 2017 Mount Vernon Optic-Herald. All Rights Reserved. Designed by JoomlArt.com. Joomla! is Free Software released under the GNU General Public License.