Community News
Jack Carlson appointed to economic development board
- Details
- Category: Community News
- Published on 30 January 2017
- Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald
Jack Carlson was approved as the newest member of the Mount Vernon Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors by the Mount Vernon City Council.
He has a 35-year long diverse business management career, in the field of medical device and equipment. See the January 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Carlson’s background.