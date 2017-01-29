Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Jack Carlson appointed to economic development board

Published on 30 January 2017
Written by Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

Jack CarlsonJack Carlson was approved as the newest member of the Mount Vernon Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors by the Mount Vernon City Council.

He has a 35-year long diverse business management career, in the field of medical device and equipment. See the January 26 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald for more about Mr. Carlson’s background.

