Community News
SWEPCO donates to food bank
01 February 2017
SWEPCO’s Manager / External Affairs for the Texarkana Region Jennifer Harland presented a check for $500 to the Community Food Bank of Franklin County,
represented by their treasurer Dorothy Young and services coordinator David Chaney in informal ceremonies Friday. The funds will be used to purchase reduced priced food for distribution to Franklin County families in need.