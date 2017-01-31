Mount Vernon Optic-Herald

SWEPCO donates to food bank

Published on 01 February 2017
SWEPCO’s Manager / External Affairs for the Texarkana Region Jennifer Harland presented a check for $500 to the Community Food Bank of Franklin County, represented by their treasurer Dorothy Young and services coordinator David ChaneySWEPCO’s Manager / External Affairs for the Texarkana Region Jennifer Harland presented a check for $500 to the Community Food Bank of Franklin County,

represented by their treasurer Dorothy Young and services coordinator David Chaney in informal ceremonies Friday. The funds will be used to purchase reduced priced food for distribution to Franklin County families in need.

