Rhymes-Johnson is speaker for Black History Month program

Published on 08 February 2017
Connie Rhymes-JohnsonConnie Rhymes-Johnson, an area educator and president of the local area chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), will be the featured speaker at the 10th annual Black History Month program.

The event is sponsored by the Black Onyx Club and will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Cultural Arts Center. For more information about Mrs. Johnson and the local club, see the Feb. 2 edition of the Mount Vernon Optic-Herald.

